Wyoming Legislature to have listening session Tuesday, May 12

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Assigned members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, and the Chairmen of the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process will hold a virtual listening session on Tuesday, May 12, regarding the upcoming special legislative session. The purpose of the listening session is to discuss the process, access, and procedure for the special session, and the legislature’s interim work during the COVID-19 emergency. The list of bills being considered during the special session may be viewed here.

For those who wish to provide written comments, or appear via Zoom for the virtual listening session to be held on Tuesday, May 12, beginning at 2 p.m., fill out the public comment form by noon on Tuesday, May 12. Information regarding how to join the Zoom session will be sent to participants on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 12, prior to the listening session beginning.