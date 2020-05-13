Wyoming Machinery Company cutting workforce by 13% due to energy downturn

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — According to Wyoming Machinery Company, the company is reducing its workforce by 13% due to the recent downturn in the energy sector of Wyoming. The company is working to help the employees and families affected by the reduction. Read the statement below:

Along with many businesses in the state, Wyoming Machinery Company has experienced the effects of the recent downturn in the state’s energy sector and the additional impact of COVID-19. After evaluating several options to meet these challenges, Wyoming Machinery Company made the very difficult decision to implement a reduction in force of approximately 13% of our workforce effective May 13, 2020. Wyoming Machinery Company is working to provide resources to affected employees and their families.