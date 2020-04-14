Wyoming man dies for injuries sustained in April 6 rollover

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a 31-year-old Wyoming man is the state’s nineteen highway fatality for 2020.

Jesse Taylor, whose hometown was not listed in the report, has died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident which occurred east of Thermopolis on April 6.

Tyler was the diver of the vehicle on Wyoming 172 when he encountered severe frost heaves causing his pickup truck to leave the roadway and rollover. He had been transported by helicopter from Hot Springs Memorial Hospital in Thermopolis to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, where he succumbed to his injuries.