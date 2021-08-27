Wyoming Marine among those killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack

August 27, 2021 — One of the U.S. Marines killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is a Wyoming native. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant was one of 13 U.S. military casualties from the terrorist attack on August 26.

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to remain at half-staff through Monday, August 30, in honor and memory of McCollum as well as to honor all U.S. service members and other victims of the attacks,

According to the Governor’s Office, additional flag notifications will be distributed once funeral arrangements for McCollum have been announced.