Wyoming Medicaid promoting “Medical Home” care approach

January 26, 2024 — Wyoming Medicaid, part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), is touting the benefits for both patients and providers from what’s known as the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) care model.

Dr. Paul Johnson, Wyoming Medicaid medical director with WDH, encourages patients to seek out practices recognized for offering the PCMH approach. “We have seen this model help improve care with healthy results such as higher rates of preventative services and screenings.”

Patient benefits described by Johnson include:

Stay healthier with more preventative care

Better communication with better access to clinical advice and medical records

Better manage chronic conditions

Have a better experience with team-based care

To encourage doctors’ offices and clinics to offer the PCMH care model, Wyoming Medicaid has a series of standards for practices to meet to earn accreditation. “Wyoming medical practices that achieve PCMH recognition with us may see some significant benefits,” Johnson said.

Advantages of PCMH accreditation may include:

Enhanced reimbursement support from federal, state, and commercial payers

Improved efficiency and lower practice costs

Additional recognition from patients that a practice offers enhanced services and higher-quality care

Healthcare providers interested in learning more about PCMH in Wyoming should send a message to [email protected].