Wyoming/Montana High School All-Star Games Tonight and Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (6/7/19) – Wyoming’s high school Boys and Girls All-Star teams will be looking to break long losing streaks tonight against All-Star teams from Montana.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s boys have lost 14 straight games in their series while the girls have dropped the last five. Overall the Montana boys team lead their series 59 to 27 with Montana leading the girls series 31 to 13.

Lain Mitchelson of Farson-Eden and Pinedale’s Danny Gosar will suit up for the Wyoming Boys All-Stars. No area girls are participating.

Advertisement

Tonight’s games will be played in Billings, Montana with Saturday’s games in Sheridan.