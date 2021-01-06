Wyoming National Guard ends assignment at MHSC on Friday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) — The second group of 10 Wyoming National Guard members will end their assignment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Friday.

Members of the Wyoming Military Department recently were requested by the Wyoming Department of Health, and activated by Gov. Mark Gordon, to temporarily assist with voluntary contact tracing efforts and other associated administrative tasks at healthcare facilities across the state.

This is the second group dispatched to help provide relief at Sweetewater Memorial. This group includes Megan McLaughlin, Hannah Zambri, Deanna Wagner, Michael Scherbel, Andrew Guinn, Alexander Stanley and William Romke, all of Wyoming; Robert Miknis and Chris Hendricks of Colorado; and Nancy Scott of Nebraska.

Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff, recently visited with his soldiers and the Sweetwater Memorial staff. Alkire is stationed in Cheyenne and is the highest-ranking service member for this region.

Alkire is a former Human Resource Officer for the Department of Defense and is a certified Society for Human Resource Management professional. He met with Sweetwater Memorial’s Human Resources Department to discuss individual National Guard assignments and performance evaluations.

MHSC Human Resources Director Amber Fisk shared with Alkire how fortunate the hospital has been to have had the National Guard’s help.

“Each one of them has been invaluable to us,” she said.

Alkire was complimentary of the hospital and wanted to make sure every staff member knows they are heroes.