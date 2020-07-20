Wyoming National Guard to train at Intergalactic Spaceport for two weeks

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — The Wyoming National Guard will be at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport for two weeks of training in August. During that process, they will help the City of Green River with leveling the mile-long dirt runway.

City of Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow, says the National Guard in Wyoming trains for two weeks each year, and when the Wyoming Guard is deployed, their main job is building roads and airstrips. Westenskow says this exercise is “real world training”. He says the guard will send about 30 troops, and several pieces of heavy equipment.

Troops are expected to arrive on Friday, August 7, and complete the training Friday, August 21. Westenskow says the troops will camp on-site and the City will provide some in-kind services such as a dust control water tanker and porta-potties. To make the runway a more functional graded runway, Westenskow says it would cost the City “hundreds of thousands of dollars”, and the “value back to the community is tremendous”.

Westenskow is hoping the experience for the troops prompts the Wyoming National Guard to return for another two weeks next summer. The Airport Committee plans to host the annual Spaceport Day on Saturday, August 22. The spaceport is located two miles south of Green River off Wyoming HWY 530.