Wyoming Native Rob Wallace Up For Interior Department Position

Washington, D.C. (6/4/19) – Today Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi said there is no better choice to fill the position of the Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks than Wyoming native Rob Wallace. Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is within the Interior Department.

Wallace is a native of Evanston, Wyoming.

Enzi introduced Wallace at a confirmation hearing today before the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee. That committee is chaired by Wyoming Senator John Barrasso.

In a press release from Enzi, the Senator said he has known Wallace for more than two decades. “Rob’s career and character reflect a man willing to step up and serve his community and country,” Enzi said. “His years of experience at Interior and in the halls of Congress have well-suited him for this new chapter.”

President Trump has announced his intent to nominate Wallace for the position overseeing the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wallace first needs to be approved by the EPW Committee and Energy and Natural Resources Committee. After that, Wallace must then be confirmed by the full Senate.