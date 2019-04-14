Wyoming Natives Shine In Casper Spring Practice Scrimmage

Laramie, WY (4/14/19) – Wyoming’s first scrimmage of 2019 Spring Practice took place in an outreach event at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper yesterday. The scrimmage featured an opportunity for a number of young players to showcase their talents as the Cowboys scrimmaged for 83 plays before a large crowd.

Several of the young Cowboy players who stood out during the 80-plus play scrimmage were Wyoming natives. The leading rusher on the day was redshirt freshman Brett Brenton, who played his high school football at Casper Natrona. Brenton rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run. The other Cowboy to score a touchdown in the scrimmage was sophomore fullback Jeff Burroughs from Yoder, Wyoming. Burroughs had a four-yard TD run, and ended the day with 30 rushing yards on 11 carries to go with three receptions for 14 yards. Green River native and redshirt freshman wide receiver Chance Hofer had two receptions for seven yards.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Chad Muma led the Pokes with 10 tackles. Two redshirt freshmen linebackers, Charles Hicks and Buffalo, Wyoming’s Ray Rabou, had eight and seven tackles, respectively. Sophomore safety and Laramie native Taylor Dodd broke up two passes and had six tackles.

The Cowboy offense ended the day with 264 yards of total offense — 168 rushing yards and 96 passing. Chambers was 5 of 15 passing for 47 yards. Vander Waal was 8 of 12 passing for 43 yards and threw the two interceptions. The leading receivers were: senior wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. (three catches for 25 yards); Burroughs (three receptions for 14); senior wide receiver John Okwoli (two receptions for 19 yards); and junior tight end Jahmari Moore (two catches for 13 yards).

The Cowboys will return to practice on Tuesday, April 16th. The next Spring Practice that will be open to the public will be the Spring Game on Saturday, April 27. The Spring Game will be played in War Memorial Stadium on the UW campus in Laramie, with a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. The game is open to the public. All other spring practices are closed to the general public.