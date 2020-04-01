Wyoming now the only state without a COVID-19 related death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Yesterday, Hawaii reported its first death of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. That now makes Wyoming the only state in the nation with no recorded deaths from the disease.

At last count, as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Health is stating the state has 120 positive tests cases, with 25 cases coming Tuesday.

The state of New York has by far the most COVID-19 cases with over 76,000. New York has also recorded the most COVID-19 related deaths with 1,714. New Jersey, with just under 19,000 reported cases and 267 deaths in the next highest.

Neighboring Wyoming states with reported deaths are: Utah – 5, Colorado – 69, Idaho – 7, Montana – 5, and South Dakota – 1.