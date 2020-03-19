Wyoming Oil, Gas Conservation Commission provides COVID-19 update

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has issued the following statement:

Advertisement

“The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission offices remain open. Our staff is available to assist and carry out work as usual. However, in light of the present circumstances the WOGCC has made three changes at this time to eliminate exposure.

April examiner hearings will be handled by teleconferencing. Examiners will be contacting applicants to coordinate the schedule. April hearings before the Commission will be postponed. Updates on future hearings will be posted on the WOGCC website. In order to limit the amount of outside traffic in our facilities, we ask that business needs be handled by phone verses physically coming in especially if you are sick or not feeling well.

If you have any questions, please call our offices at 307-234-7147 . We know you have business to do, and we will continue to meet those needs as efficiently as possible.

Regularly check the WOGCC website’s homepage for updates as we all manage this unusual time.

We apologize for any inconveniences these decisions may cause; however, the health of all of us is the number one priority.”