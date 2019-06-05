Wyoming Outdoor Expo Drew Thousands

CHEYENNE – Thousands of Wyomingites got a hands-on education in the outdoors and wildlife at the Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper this May. Through the rain, sleet, snow and sunshine, a record 6,382 people braved the weather to learn from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other state outdoor partners.

Expo was held May 9-11 in Casper by Game and Fish, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources — through the Office of Outdoor Recreation and Visit Casper. The event boasted more than 70 booths to teach visitors the skills needed to hunt, fish and recreate outdoors.

“The Expo is about new experiences and gaining the skills to explore outside,” said Kathryn Boswell, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter and angler participation coordinator. “It’s beyond rewarding to see the smile on a young girl’s face the first time she hits a clay midair with a shotgun or hearing the conversations between families about what they learned.”

The event hosted 2,887 students from 57 schools across Wyoming who traveled to Casper for outdoor and wildlife conservation lessons. Additionally, three school classes consisting of 103 students completed their hunter education field day at Expo.

“Expo is a good location for Wyoming’s schools to complete their field day requirement for the hunter education course because students are exposed to a variety of hunting skills,” said George Oberstadt, Game and Fish hunter education coordinator. “Students have a chance to shoot .22 rifles, shotguns and muzzleloaders and learn skills like how to process game, wildlife identification and bear safety.”

Boswell credits the event’s success to Wyoming’s investment in the outdoors.

“Thank you to all who attended, volunteered and contributed to the Wyoming Outdoor Expo to support our state’s outdoor heritage and youth. The event wouldn’t have been possible without the deep dedication of people who want to inspire others to love the outdoors as much as they do,” Boswell said.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is slated for May 7-9 next year in Casper alongside another Game and Fish event for youth and families, Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, in Lander May 8-9.