Wyoming passes Montana’s statewide self-response rate for 2020 Census

WYOMING (July 1, 2020) – Wyomingites have one more reason to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend – Wyoming officially surpassed Montana’s statewide self-response rate for the 2020 Census. Wyoming now boasts a 55.9 percent statewide self-response rate, compared to Montana’s 55.5 percent statewide rate. This equates to more than 160,000 households in Wyoming that have self-responded, a large majority of people choosing the new online version of the questionnaire.

If Wyoming continues this self-response rate over the holiday weekend, there is a distinct possibility of surpassing states like Texas and Oklahoma in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Nationally, to date, more than 91.4 million or 61.8 percent of households have completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID online, or on the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of your community.

The Census Bureau is also making follow-up calls to some households that have already completed the 2020 Census. The goal of these calls is to make sure everyone in a household was counted, and to validate information provided when they completed the census questionnaire. The Census call center agents will continue the verification call efforts through the end of the response phase on Saturday, October 31. If a household does not answer the follow-up call, agents leave a voicemail with a 12-digit ID as a reference number.

Visit the Census Bureau’s online response rate map, which shows response rates by state, city, county, and census tract. People can still respond online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. Households in Wyoming who have yet to respond to the census by mid-August 2020 will receive a visit from a census taker, who will help them respond.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.