Wyoming picked second in Preseason Mountain West Poll

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — The Mountain West Conference announced the results of its 2020 Preseason Media Poll on Tuesday, and the Wyoming Cowboys were picked to finish second in the Mountain Division by conference media members.

The Cowboys received a total of 90 points, including one first-place vote.

It is the second time in the last three seasons and the second time in the history of the Mountain West that the Cowboys have been picked to finish second or higher — the other time was 2018 when UW was also selected to finish second.

Boise State is the preseason pick of conference media members to win the Mountain Division.

The Broncos received 20 of the 21 first-place votes, with the Cowboys receiving the other first-place vote.

Air Force came in third, followed by Utah State in fourth, Colorado State in fifth, and New Mexico in sixth.

In the West Division, San Diego State received 19 of 21 first-place votes to garner top honors.

Nevada received the other two first-place votes to finish second.

Hawai’i came in third, with Fresno State in fourth, San Jose State in fifth, and UNLV in sixth.

The two preseason favorites, Boise State and San Diego State, along with Air Force and Utah State are all scheduled to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium in the 2020 season.

The Cowboys return 12 starters and 49 lettermen from the 2019 team that posted an 8-5 record and finished the season with an impressive 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Mountain West will release its Preseason All-Conference Team.

Here is a summary of the 2020 Mountain West Preseason Media Poll:

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (20) 125

2. Wyoming (1) 90

3. Air Force 86

4. Utah State 60

5. Colorado State 59

6. New Mexico 21

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. San Diego State (19) 122

2. Nevada (2) 100

3. Hawai‘i 74

4. Fresno State 73

5. San José State 43

6. UNLV 29