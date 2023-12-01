Wyoming prisoners transferred out of state due to low staffing

Stock photo

December 1, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) sent out information that they have transferred 240 Wyoming inmates to a facility in Tallahatchie, Mississippi. The reason given for these transfers is the lack of staffing within the Wyoming prison system.

The out-of-state transfers took place on Wednesday and Thursday this week without incident. In addition, an undisclosed amount of inmates were sent to jails in Sublette and Lincoln Counties.

The WDOC stated in a press release they plan on maintaining inmates out of state until their staffing needs improve. At that time, the transferred inmates will return to Wyoming.