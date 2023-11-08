Wyoming Public Service Commission approved Questar Gas/Dominion Energy for authority to increase distribution rates and charges for natural gas services by $2.1 million

The Wyoming Public Service Commission held a public hearing on November 7th in the matter of the application of Questar Gas Company/Dominion Energy Wyoming for authority to increase distribution rates and charges for natural gas services by $2.1 million per annum, a rate of return of 7.28% and associated tariff amendments.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

The Commission approved Questar Gas Company/Dominion Energy’s application, stating “Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the joint Application of Questar Gas Company/Dominion Energy Wyoming (DEW or the Company) and Enbridge Quail Holding, LLC for approval of the reorganization and sale of Fall West Holdco, LLC to Enbridge Quail Holdings, LLC.”

DEW is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy Questar Corporation, which itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company, Dominion Energy, Inc. The parent company, Dominion Energy Inc., is a Virginia corporation engaged in the business of supplying energy services in 16 states, including natural gas services in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. DEW serves approximately 28,000 customers in southwestern Wyoming, including customers in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Diamondville, and Evanston. DEW is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction.

On September 5, 2023, DEW’s parent company, Dominion Energy, Inc., announced its intention to sell DEW, Wexpro Company, and other related entities to Enbridge, Inc. On September 8, DEW filed a joint Application for the partial reorganization and transfer of ownership of DEW to Fall West under Docket Nos. 30010-217-GA-23 and 30027-1-GA-23. On October 20, 2023, DEW filed a joint Application with Enbridge to approve the sale and corporate reorganization of Fall West to Enbridge. DEW will remain under the regulatory jurisdiction of the Commission.

The Company states that the reorganization will not adversely affect DEW’s operations and ability to provide the public with safe and reliable utility service. Per the Application, no costs associated with reorganization will be allocated to Wyoming customers, and the reorganization will not impact Wyoming customers’ rates.

This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect it at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours. The Application may also be viewed online at https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (Enter Record No. 17432). Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest, or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing on or before December 7, 2023. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please mention Docket No. 30010-218-GA-23 and/or 45063-1-IA-23 in all communications.

If you wish to participate in this matter and require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.