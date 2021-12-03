Wyoming public Virtual Town Hall concerning ARP Funds to be held today

December 3, 2021 — From Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office

Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall at 1 pm on Friday, December 3 to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on Nov. 19 that there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.

The Virtual Town Hall will include the following members of the Governor’s Strike Team. Each will present briefly on the Governor’s 10 goals and the associated proposals:

Robin Cooley, Director, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Josh Dorrell, CEO, Wyoming Business Council.

Korin Schmidt, Director, Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Stefan Johansson, Interim Director, Wyoming Department of Health.

Renny MacKay, Policy Director, Governor Mark Gordon.

To register, please visit: https://wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KW99hgpRSZa2YH93kxCodA

The event will be recorded and will be made available through a link on the Department of Workforce Services’ website: http://wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources/townhall/