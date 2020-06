WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — In a report of “2020’s Most Patriotic States in America” done by WalletHub, Wyoming ranked as the second most patriotic state in America, just behind New Hampshire.

To determine the most patriotic states, the two dimensions used were “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.”

New Jersey, New York, and California were ranked as the least patriotic in the report.

Read the full report here.