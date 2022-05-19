Wyoming ranks in the top 10 in job resignation rates

May 19, 2022 — According to a new study released by the economic website Wallethub.com, Wyoming had one of the highest job resignation rates in the county over the last 12 months.

The Wallethub.com survey showed Wyoming’s 12-month resignation rate at 3.39%, the ninth highest in the county. Alaska had the highest resignation rate at 4.15%, with New York state the lowest at 1.95%.

The survey points out that incentives available from changing jobs and the desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19 are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wyoming’s Unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in March 2022, down from February’s 3.6%.

Click here to see the full article and survey results.