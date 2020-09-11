Wyoming ranks third in Nation for highest organ and tissue donation

Darrian Mechling

Wyoming, United States (September 11, 2020) — According to a press release from the Donor Alliance, Wyoming ranks 3rd in the nation for the highest donor designation rate (DDR)!

The DDR is the rate at which individuals join the state’s organ and tissue donor registry at their local Driver Services offices.

“This is a huge accomplishment and a true indication of how giving Wyomingites are and that residents believe in taking care of their neighbors!” – Ryea’ O’Neill, Donor Alliance.