Wyoming rated #7 in latest COVID-19 Restriction rankings

(October 7, 2020) — Wyoming is currently ranked No. 7 when it comes to having the fewest coronavirus restrictions. That news comes from the personal finance website, Wallethub. The website has been doing a monthly ranking of states and their coronavirus related restrictions.

Wyoming was rated No. 5 in September and No. 4 in August.

According to the Wallethub website, to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether restaurants are opened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. A full description of their methodology is available on the website.

South Dakota ranks No. 1 in this month’s rankings of the Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions poll. Idaho (No. 2), Utah (No.3), Oklahoma (No. 4), and Iowa (No. 5) round out the top five. Oklahoma falls in a No. 6, then Wyoming.

According to the Wallethub poll, Hawaii (No. 51) has the most COVID-19 restrictions. California (No. 50) has the second most restrictions. See the complete list here.