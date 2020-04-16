Wyoming registers second COVID-19 death as total rises to 288

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Wyoming’s COVID-19 related number of deaths is now two after the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported Wednesday a Laramie County man has passed away due to the disease. No name was released with the agency stating only he was an older man.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Sweetwater County. The state total grew to 288 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s state total was 283. Yesterday, Crook, Laramie and Teton counties all reported new cases. The state’s probable case number also grew to 105.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Wednesday afternoon: Albany (5, -), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (4, +1), Fremont (42, -), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (64, +2), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (34, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (59, +2), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (8), Goshen (1), Johnson (3), Laramie (26), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (4), Teton (28), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 6,329 tests have been completed in the state with 176 recovered cases.