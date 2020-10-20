Wyoming residents vape more than entire country, study says

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) – A recent study found that young adults in Wyoming from the ages of 18-24 have the highest vaping rate in the country.

Researchers found that the use of e-cigarettes and vape products is 33% higher than any other state.

North Dakota was fourth on the list. Idaho was sixth. Utah was seventh. Colorado was 10th.

The study, which conducted by Insurify, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation (STATE) System initiative to identify the states with the highest share of young adults who vape.