Wyoming SBDC Network to host Small Business Workshop

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For those wanting to advance their small business or those wanting to start their own business, the Wyoming SDBD Network will be hosting a Small Business Skill-Building Workshop designed to help those work towards their goals of running a successful small business.

The Wyoming SBDC Network works in collaboration with the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, offering businesses across Wyoming expertise and assistance to those who want to start, grow, reinvent, or even exit their business.

Skill-Building Workshop

The Small Business Skill-Building Workshop is set to take place Wednesday, October 18 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs. The cost for the workshop is $49.00 and includes all workshops, a continental breakfast, and a buffet lunch.

Below is the list of workshops at the event:

“Setting and Achieving Realistic Business Goals” presented by Kassandra Vaughn-Worsley, CEO, SK Media LLC

“Increase Profits through Financial Management: Straightforward Cash Flow and Analysis Strategies” presented by Rob Condie, Wyoming SBDC Regional Director and former Banking Industry Professional

“Designing and Deploying a Year-Long Marketing Strategy” presented by Audie Cunningham, Wyoming SBDC Regional Director and Entrepreneur

“Develop Your Greatest Asset: Attract and Retain Quality Staff” presented by P.J. Burns, Wyoming SBDC Regional Director and current board chair for the Powder River Chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM)

Registration

Registration for this event and further information can be found here.