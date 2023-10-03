Wyoming Secretary of State makes a stance against Rock Springs RMP

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — On September 27, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray joined hundreds of Sweetwater County residents to voice opposition to the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Resource Management Plan, which forwards a preferred alternative emphasizing conservation and blocking critical access for mineral development, grazing rights, and recreation.

“I’m opposed to the BLM Resource Management Plan. As the registrar of businesses in the State of Wyoming, I have been extremely concerned with the preferred alternative’s negative impact on small businesses that make up the backbone of Wyoming’s economy: minerals, agriculture, and tourism,” Secretary Gray said. “As a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners, I am also concerned that the BLM’s preference to restrict access for development and recreation will also negatively impact development and recreation on neighboring state and fee parcels.”

“Preventing Wyoming from reaching its full potential is not sound policy; it is lunacy. Last Wednesday, I joined hundreds of Sweetwater County residents to share the concerns Wyoming businesses and landowners had conveyed to me in my capacity as Secretary of State. The BLM’s conduct has been appalling. Although billed as an ‘open house,’ Wednesday’s meeting did not accept any input or comments from those most deeply affected by the proposed plan and the BLM’s preferred alternative: the public. The proposed plan’s preferred alternative is another example of Washington, D.C. attempting to exert control over Wyoming in order to prevent our state, and our people, from achieving our full potential. I oppose the Draft RMP, and join the vast majority of Wyomingites in asking the BLM to withdraw the plan, and listen to the best interests of Wyoming, not Washington, D.C.”