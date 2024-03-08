Wyoming Senators issue comments on Biden’s State of the Union Address

March 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Last night, President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union Address before both houses of Congress. In his address, Biden talked about his accomplishments, attempted to put to rest concerns about his age and fitness, and looked ahead to a second term, while mentioning his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Following the President’s speech, Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis released a statement the following statement:

“Our country is facing crisis after crisis, and it is disappointing to see President Biden continue to pretend that the state of our union is strong. The people of the Cowboy State are paying on average $1,100 more per month for basic goods and services due to inflation caused by the Biden administration’s out-of-control spending spree. They cannot continue to afford these increased prices. It is past time we cut our country’s spending and get our fiscal house in order. The crisis at our southwest border is also causing dangerous drugs and criminals to flood into our communities making every state a border state. President Biden could fix this crisis tomorrow if he truly wanted to. I hoped the President would present solutions to our nation’s problems instead of trying to blame congressional republicans for all of the crises he created.”

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso released the following statement:

“President Biden failed the nation tonight. The American people needed to hear real solutions to our nation’s greatest challenges. They’re begging President Biden to change direction. Instead, Biden bragged about Bidenomics. He blamed everyone but himself for the crisis he created at the border. He projected weakness rather than strength. Three years of Democrat destruction has left Americans worse off. Democrats’ far-left policies have resulted in the highest prices in 40 years. President Biden allowed more than 9 million illegal immigrants to pour across our Southern Border. Democrats surrendered America’s energy dominance and played into the hands of Russia, China, and Iran. Republicans know we must get America back on track. We will fight every day to secure the border, stop wasteful Washington spending, and unleash American energy. The American people deserve nothing less.”