Wyoming senators react to President Biden’s Address to U.S. Congress

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (April 28, 2021) – President Joe Biden gave his first address to a Joint Session of Congress at Capitol Hill on Wednesday. After the speech, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) gave the Republican Response.

Lawmakers from Wyoming, such as Senator Cynthia Lummis and Senator John Barrasso, quickly took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the president’s speech.

Lummis tweeted that President Biden and the Democrats are not working with the Republicans across the aisle to divide the country and waste money.

“While Republicans stand ready to work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure package, President Biden has chosen the partisan path of divisiveness and is wasting trillions more of our taxpayer dollars in the process,” Lummis tweeted.

My statement on President Biden’s address >>> pic.twitter.com/Dqo6pgSRom — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) April 29, 2021

Barrasso said that the president’s policies within his first 100 days is pushing Wyomingites into unemployment.

The president has turned over the keys to the White House to the far left wing of his party. Republicans will continue our fight against the radical, dangerous & scary policies the Biden admin is trying to force through Congress. https://t.co/VOFvKhYENT pic.twitter.com/teVrkKmq6w — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) April 29, 2021