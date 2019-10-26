Wyoming soccer scores late goal to defeat UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (Oct. 26, 2019) – Wyoming’s Jamies Tatum (pictured above in an earlier season match) scored a goal late in the second half to help propel the Cowgirls to a 3-2 road win at UNLV Friday.

The win improves Wyoming Mountain West mark to 4-4-1 (7-6-4 overall) while UNLV falls to 1-7-1 in the MW and 4-12-1 overall.

In the match’s ninth minute, Tatum scored her first goal of the match to give the Cowgirls and early 1-0 lead. The Rebels would respond with a penalty kick goal in the twentieth minute. Around three minutes later, Wyoming would take back the lead on an Indianna Asimus goal. That would be all the scoring in the first half with Wyoming leading 2-1 at the break.

In the second half, UNLV would tie the match at 2-2 with a goal in the eighty-second minute. With a little under four minutes remaining in regulation, Tatum got the ball from senior Michaela Stark and buried it low left past the goalie to make it 3-2, the final score.

“I was really proud of the effort and the energy tonight. It was fantastic and we really battled,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We never hung our heads and really happy with the team. Overall, it was a great college soccer game, really happy to come out on the positive side and pick up another crucial three points. I couldn’t be more proud of this team especially the way we battled.”

Wyoming is back on the pitch on Sunday in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack.