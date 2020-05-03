Wyoming State Bar launches a free front line responders legal helpline

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 3, 2020) — The Wyoming State Bar’s Estate Planning, Elder Law, Trust & Probate Section has launched a new initiative to provide free legal help to the workers on the front lines of keeping Wyomingites safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Through the Frontline Responders Legal Helpline, medical workers and first responders will be paired with attorneys who will assist them with preparing the crucial legal documents that are difficult to think about even during normal circumstances, but whose completion provides peace of mind — wills, medical powers of attorney, and financial powers of attorney.

“The people who are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight are putting their lives on the line to help us all. I’m pleased that through this service Wyoming lawyers will have a tangible way to say ‘thank you,’” said Scott Meier, Chair of the Estate Planning, Elder Law, Trust & Probate Section.

Advertisement

Meier noted, “Every year Wyoming lawyers give thousands of hours of free legal services to meet the legal needs of low-income people.”

Medical workers and first responders who would like the offered free legal services should call (307) 432-2105. More information is available at www.wyomingbar.org.

bsa_pro_ad_space id=60]