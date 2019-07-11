Wyoming State Board Of Education To Consider Action On Content And Performance Standards

Cheyenne, Wyoming (July 11, 2019) – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a full-day meeting in Casper beginning at 10 a.m. on July 18, 2019 in the Natrona County School District #1 Boardroom, 970 North Glenn Road. The SBE will reconvene later in the afternoon at Board member Dan McGlade’s house, located at 6790 Casper Mountain Road, for the retreat portion of its meeting.

The SBE will first convene as the State Board of Vocational Education to hear an update from the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) on the progress of the Perkins Advisory Council to develop a plan for federal funds focused on career and technical education.

The SBE will then hear reports from the WDE on the public comments received for the Computer Science Standards, Civics Education Survey results, and information on requirements for leader and teacher evaluation systems.

The SBE also will hear reports from board coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse on the most recent Basket of Goods Task Force meeting, State Systems of Support approval, Administrative Procedures Part 5, the September Joint Education Interim Committee meeting, and 2019-2020 Legislative reports.

The SBE will consider action on school district leader and teacher evaluation systems and the Chapter 10 Rules on Content and Performance Standards.

Meeting materials, agendas, and minutes for Board meetings are now available through a new online platform. The public can access the upcoming meeting agendas and materials through BoardDocs. The public can still search or look back at previous meetings’ minutes and materials through the board’s website.The SBE believes this platform will allow constituents to stay more informed about the state education governance process and related state board initiatives.

All SBE meetings are open to the public, and the public may join in person, online via the Zoom platform, or call in at 646-558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.