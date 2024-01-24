Wyoming State Fair initiates Endowment Campaign to match legislative challenge!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 24, 2024 — The Wyoming State Fair (WSF) is in full swing, preparing for the highly anticipated 2024 Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo. In addition to hosting over 400 event days throughout the year, WSF is on a mission to create a lasting positive impact in Wyoming. The WSF is reaching out to valued communities, businesses, and supporters across the state to seek assistance in raising funds for the WSF Endowment.

Established by the Wyoming Legislature in 2018, the WSF Endowment aims to provide a stable and consistent funding avenue for the future of the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex. Currently, the funds in the WSF Endowment generate interest, with 25% of the generated funds supporting the daily operations of the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex, and the remaining 75% reinvested into the Endowment to foster continued growth. As the Endowment expands, so does the financial support available for the Fair and grounds, guaranteeing a sustainable future for the Wyoming State Fair.

The current WSF Endowment account is at $3.82 Million but must grow much more to endow the events and activities providing opportunities for youth, agriculture, education, and Western lifestyle promotion. In an admirable move, the Wyoming Legislature has presented a challenge to the WSF and the folks of Wyoming. The legislature will generously match the amount if the Wyoming State Fair can raise $500,000 for the Endowment by June 1, 2024. Unfortunately, if the Campaign can’t, it won’t be able to take advantage of the match. Currently, over $149,000 of the $500,000 goal has been raised.

In an enthused effort to meet the legislative challenge, the WSF kicked off the Campaign with an amazing Chancey Williams Fundraising Concert in October that raised significant funds, and since has put together a campaign steering committee to make major donor requests, formed a “Blue & Green Challenge” for FFA Chapters and 4-H Clubs to contribute with coveted prizes to be won, a golf tournament in May at the Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper, WY, and other activities yet to be named to generate funds and awareness.

The WSF Endowment promises to provide a bright future for young exhibitors like McKartee Darr, who experienced the joy of showcasing her pigs for the first time at the 2023 Wyoming State Fair. McKartee shares, “I loved meeting new friends and teaching my friends how to show animals.” Long-time youth exhibitor Lane Boden, reflecting on nine years of participation in various categories, emphasizes, “The State Fair has taught me all about dedication and work ethic. Showing livestock at one of the highest levels, seeing yourself succeed, and developing skills you will use in your future is amazing.”

To donate today, please visit Endowment – Wyoming State Fair, text “WYFair” to 243725, or contact Rindy West, WSF Development Director, at (307) 751-3430 or [email protected].