Wyoming State Legislature candidates express “opinions” in RS Chamber Virtual Meet & Greet

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — Wyoming State Legislature candidates for the 2020 Primary Election had the opportunity to introduce themselves and give their “opinions” in a Virtual Meet & Greet via Zoom, put on by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Each candidate was given three minutes to introduce themselves, mentioned what seat they were running for, and gave their thoughts and opinions during their allotted time.

Questions were asked to the candidates, in particular a state income tax, with many opposing the idea of a food tax.

Economic diversity was also discussed by the candidates, each giving differing opinions. Some of the candidates talked about the importance of kids coming out of high school and being able to learn trades.

The topic of education funding was brought forth, with many in the support of more funding, but some felt the amount of money received is too much.

Many candidates talked about the tough decisions that will be coming with financial issues as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

More meetings will take place in the coming weeks with local candidates running for office in the 2020 Primary Election.

Candidates who attended the meeting were:

Senate District 12

Liisa Anselmi-Dalton

John Kolb

Senate District 14

Fred Baldwin

Lyle Williams

Rex Rammell

House District 17

Chad Banks

House District 18

Scott Heiner

Thomas Crank

House District 48

Clark Stith

House District 60

Mark Baker

Lindsey Travis

Mike Burd