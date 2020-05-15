Wyoming State Legislature now meeting in special COVID-19 related session

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — The Wyoming State legislature is scheduled to meet in a two-day special session starting at 8:00 a.m. today. The special session will deal with COVID-19 issues including how to spend money allocated to Wyoming from the federal government’s CARES Act. The special session is expected to last through Saturday.

Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation on May 7, 2020 convening this special session of the Wyoming Legislature to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day special session will be conducted electronically, with the anchor location at the Wyoming State Capitol. An audio and video livestream of the House, Senate, and any potential joint conference committees will be available on the Legislature’s website at: www.wyoleg.gov.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the Capitol Complex will not be open to the public during the special session.