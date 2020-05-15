Wyoming State Legislature passes five bills appropriating funds from CARES Act

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — The Wyoming State Legislature passed five bills today during a special session, appropriating $1.25 billion Wyoming received as part of the Federal CARES Act.

The bills cover a number of different areas in the state, including small businesses and their liability, emergency budgeting for schools, grant funds for struggling businesses and residents, as well as immunity provisions for reopening businesses.

Senate File 1001 deals with emergency appropriation of COVID-19 funds received as part of the Federal CARES Act. The bill passed as a whole, with a 28-1 vote.

Senate File 1002 deals with emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill deals with emergency aid and emergency procedures in response to the pandemic. The bill passed as a whole, with a 22-7 vote.

Senate File 1003 deals with emergency budgeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes school district operating balances and cash reserves, as well as emergency budgeting for expenses of government. The bill passed as a whole, with a 20-7 vote.

Senate File 1004 deals with COVID-19 business relief programs. This includes emergency expenses to government related to business relief, authorizing emergency government programs for business relief, rulemaking authority, and transfer authorizations. The bill passed as a whole, with a 24-0 vote.

Senate File 1005 deals with coronavirus immunity provisions. The bill includes immunity from civil liability for damages and injury resulting from exposure from COVID-19. The bill aims to assist businesses who may feel uncomfortable reopening during the pandemic.

To view the official bills passed today by the Wyoming Legislature, click here.

To view the entire session from Friday, May 15, click here.

Another session will be held Saturday, May 16 at 8:00 A.M., provided the Legislature is unable to finish all of its business during the May 15 session.