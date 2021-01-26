Wyoming State Legislature to begin 8 day virtual session Wednesday

Advertisement



January 26, 2021 — The Wyoming Legislature will reconvene for an eight-day virtual session starting tomorrow and continue through Feb. 5. The public will have access to the legislative zoom meetings via the Legislature’s YouTube Channel.

The public will also have the opportunity to testify during standing committee meetings by registering to enter the Zoom meetings by clicking a “testify” button provided on the Legislature’s calendar page.

2021 General Session Schedule:

Wednesday, January 27 – Session reconvenes virtually via Zoom for eight days to consider the worked committee bills.

Friday, January 29 – Cross-over Day in an eight-day virtual session. NOTE: If final action is not taken on a bill in the house of origin, it will be considered at the reconvened session.

Monday, February 1 – Final Rules of the 66th Legislature are adopted in both houses.

Friday, February 5 – Adjournment of eight-day virtual session. JCCs on all bills are completed; Presiding officers introduce and refer some bills to standing committees to work

the week of February 22.