Wyoming State Parks planning series of First Day Hikes

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — In what is becoming an increasingly popular New Year’s Day activity – regardless of the temperature – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails hosts “First Day Hikes,” a perfect way for Wyoming residents and visitors to celebrate the New Year outdoors.
This year, a record 17 New Year’s Day guided hikes and walks will be offered at state park and historic site venues statewide held in conjunction with similar hikes held in all 50 states, a part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.
This is the ninth consecutive year Wyoming is offering free First Day Hikes. Last year, despite below-zero wind chills, nearly 300 people participated.
Park staff and volunteers will lead this year’s hikes, which average one to two miles. Details about hike locations, difficulty and length, terrain and tips regarding proper clothing are listed on the America’s State Parks website.
Visit www.naspd.org to find a First Day Hike nearest you.
Hikes offered near Sweetwater County include:
- Fort Bridger State Historic Site – one-mile hike on easy terrain, meet at Post Trader’s Store, 1 p.m., 307-782-3842.
- South Pass City State Historic Site – two-mile hike, meet at Dance Hall, 11 a.m., 307-332-3684.
Other Wyoming hikes will be offered at the following locations and times:
- Bear River State Park – Approx. 1-2-mile hike in the park on easy terrain, meet at Bear River State Park Visitor Center, 11 a.m., 307-789-6540.
- Boysen State Park – two-mile hike through moderate to difficult terrain, meet at park headquarters, 10 a.m., 307-876-2796.
- Buffalo Bill State Park – four-mile hike on easy terrain, meet at
- Hayden Arch Bridge (1.5 miles out of town on Old Yellowstone Hwy.), 9 a.m., 307-587-9227.
- Curt Gowdy State Park – two-mile hike on easy to moderate terrain, meet at Curt Gowdy Visitor Center, 11 a.m., 307-632-7946.
- Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park – two-mile hike on easy terrain, meet at Park Headquarters Shop, 10 a.m., 307-577-5150.
- Fort Fetterman State Historic Site – 1.2-mile hike, moderate difficulty, meet at Fort Fetterman parking lot, 10 a.m., 307-358-9288.
- Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site – strenuous 2.5-mile hike round trip, meet at Interpretive Center, 12 noon, 307-745-3733.
- Fort Fred Steele State Historic Site – one-mile hike, meet at Post Trader’s House, 1 p.m., 307-320-3013.
- Guernsey State Park – 2.5-mile hike, start and end at the Guernsey Museum, 10 a.m., 307-836-2334.
- Historic Governor’s Mansion – ½-mile hike through a city neighborhood, meet at Historic Governors’ Mansion (300 E. 21st St., Cheyenne), 10 a.m., 307-777-7878.
- Hot Springs State Park – Easy ½-mile or more difficult one-mile hikes, meet at Kiwanis Washakie Shelter, 11 a.m., 307-864-2176.
- Keyhole State Park – 1.3-mile hike on paved walking path, meet at Park Headquarters, 11 a.m., 307-756-3596.
- Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site – one-mile hike over easy terrain, meet in main parking lot, 10 a.m., 307-469-2234.
- Sinks Canyon State Park – one-mile hike on easy to moderate. terrain, meet at Nature Trail parking lot, 1 p.m., 307-332-6333
- Trail End State Historic Site – gentle 2.5-mile hike, meet at the Kendrick Mansion, 10 a.m., 307-674-4589.