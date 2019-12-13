Wyoming State Parks selling 10 bison from state herd

THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) — Written bids for 10 animals from the state bison herd will be accepted at the Hot Springs State Park office in Thermopolis until 5 p.m., Jan. 7.

Bids are for the purchase of the following bison: four 2019 heifer calves, four 2019 bull calves, and two 2018 yearling bulls.

All animals have all been properly vaccinated. Minimum bids are as follows: $1,400 for 2019 calves and $1,800 for yearling bulls.

Bids will be accepted for any or all of these bison. Each animal offered will be sold to the highest bidder, subject to the minimum bid specified in the sales list provided by the State.

Buyers may begin picking up their animals on Jan. 10. The seller will not provide delivery services.

For bison information, please call Jody Lange at 307-921-2610 or Kevin Skates at 307-921-2057.

The Hot Springs State Park headquarters number is 307-864-2176.

All settlements will be made with the Superintendent of Hot Springs State Park within seven days of successful bid notification.