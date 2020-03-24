Wyoming State Parks to remain open with centers and retail closed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — According to a Tuesday morning post from the Wyoming State Parks Facebook page, Wyoming State Park will remain open during the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Wyoming’s state parks offer a variety of outdoor alternatives for solo adventurers and small family groups alike. Hiking and biking are popular activities at nearly all parks, while some offer fishing, boating, archery and other sports.

With plenty of wide-open spaces, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others. The benefit of fresh Wyoming air is an added bonus.

While parks are open, indoor spaces which include visitor centers, headquarters and retail locations are closed to visitors. As a result of the continuing concern of the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended increased social distancing, therefore park staff and visitors are asked to limit group sizes to less than ten and for people to stay a minimum of six feet apart. Additionally, park staff and visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for handwashing, sanitizing and hygiene.

With schools, libraries, child care centers and community centers closed, the alternative would appear to be spending time at home, alone, and watching the news. A healthy alternative is to head outdoors.

“Time spent outside can be soothing and calming,” says Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails Deputy Director Nick Neylon. “Without the constant bombardment of news alerts and headlines, we get a chance to catch our breath and find some peace in nature.”

Those who enjoy a lighter outdoor recreation lifestyle will also find a place at Wyoming’s state parks. Bird and wildlife watching, nature photography, plein air painting, reading a book and enjoying a picnic lunch are also popular pastimes.

The public is reminded our staff is taking the recommended precautions from the Center for Disease Control and the Wyoming Department of Health to maintain clean and sanitary indoor public spaces, restrooms etc.

Wyoming State Parks provide a safe and relaxing environment at locations throughout the Cowboy state, many of them less than an hour from Cheyenne, Casper, Cody, Gillette, Lander, Evanston, Wheatland or Thermopolis. To find the location of the Wyoming State Park nearest you, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.