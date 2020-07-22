Wyoming State Penitentiary reports 10 positive COVID-19 cases

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

RAWLINS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has released the following statement regarding 10 positive cases of COVID-19 discovered in the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins:

“As previously reported, the Wyoming Department of Corrections has begun COVID-19 testing on all staff and inmates within its institutions and offices.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins completed the testing process early this week. A total of 876 tests were conducted on WSP staff, contract staff and inmate population. As of the time of this press release, results indicate that 6 healthcare workers, 1 staff member, and 3 inmates have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

As a result, WSP has instituted containment protocols, and contact investigations are underway. The facility is following guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and is currently locked down.

Full test results from WSP are still pending. Further information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.”