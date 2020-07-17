Wyoming State Penitentiary reports first case of COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) – A contract healthcare worker from the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins, Wyoming, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantined. This individual did not have any exposure to WSP inmates. An additional five WSP staff members who had extended direct contact with the confirmed person are currently self-quarantining, but have not been symptomatic.

Advertisement

There are no positive cases within the inmate population at WSP or any other Wyoming prison at this time.

It was recently reported the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) was preparing to test their entire inmate and staff population over the course of several weeks. The testing that was scheduled for WSP inmates and staff in August has been moved up to next week due to these developments, under the advice of the Wyoming Department of Health.

Advertisement

In June, 87 inmates were returned to Wyoming from a private prison in Mississippi. Upon arrival, those inmates were tested as a precaution and no positive cases were reported. The WDOC continues to quarantine and test all newly committed inmates.

This is the second case of COVID-19 (suspected or confirmed) within the WDOC’s employees and contract staff since the pandemic began. A staff member at the Wyoming Women’s Center tested positive back in April, but has since made a full recovery.