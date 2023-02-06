Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday

Wyoming Highway Patrol photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions.

A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the commercial truck and collided with the back of the patrol vehicle. The Trooper was inside the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

The commercial truck driver did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The Trooper was transported to Memorial Hospital of Converse County for non-life-threatening for injuries he sustained in the crash. The commercial truck driver was issued a citation for speeding too fast for road conditions.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.