Wyoming Student-Athletes earned 2022 Fall Academic Mountain West Honors

Photo submitted by Tim Harkins

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. A total of 83 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the 2022 fall team. The 83 Cowboys and Cowgirls included: 12 men’s cross country runners, 11 women’s cross country team members, 31 Cowboy football student-athletes, 17 Cowgirl soccer team members and 12 Cowgirl volleyball student-athletes.

Wyoming’s 83 total student-athletes ranked as the fourth most among all Mountain West member schools, which includes 11 universities that compete in multiple conference-sponsored sports, as well as affiliate members Colorado College, which competes only in women’s soccer, and Hawai’i, which competes only in football. Only Fresno State (95 honorees), Boise State (88) and Utah State (86) had more than Wyoming’s 83.

To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and must have competed in 50 percent of the team’s completed varsity contests. Some latitude is permitted to accommodate those student-athletes who were injured and unable to compete in the required number of games.

The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that will be released later in the year.

University of Wyoming Student-Athletes who earned Fall 2022 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors

Men’s Cross Country (12)

Cooper Brown, Civil Engineering

Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business

Charles McIntyre, Philosophy

Mason Norman, Construction Management

Will Persin, Political Science

Josh Rodgers, Accounting

Albert Steiner, Marketing

Trevor Stephen, Physiology

Asefa Wetzel, Finance

Jacob White, Engineering

McGinley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering

Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering

Women’s Cross Country (11)

Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Leah Christians, Communication

Addison Laughlin, Exploratory Studies

Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science

Michelle Renner, Health Services Administration

Kylie Simshauser, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Molly Sitter, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Anna Spear, Environment and Natural Resources

Hailey Uhre, Business

Abigail Whitman, Accounting

Mady Willis, Physiology

Football (31)

Wrook Brown, Business

Parker Christensen, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Caleb Cooley, Entrepreneurship

Buck Coors, Finance

Frank Crum, Master of Business Administration – Executive

Cole DeMarzo, Finance

Ethan Drewes, Accounting

Wyett Ekeler, Entrepreneurship

Keonte Glinton, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

John Michael Gyllenborg, Finance

Deron Harrell, Education

John Hoyland, Mechanical Engineering

Marco Machado, Chemical Engineering

Jackson Marcotte, Law School

Ryan Marquez, Marketing

Gavin Meyer, Criminal Justice

Nick Miles, Communication

Andrew Peasley, General Studies

Will Pelissier, Finance

Sam Scott, Business

Connor Shay, Communication

Kevin Sjogren, Mechanical Engineering

Clayton Stewart, Business Administration

Read Sunn, Energy Resource Management and Development

Nic Talich, Exploratory Studies

Kolbey Taylor, American Studies

Jack Walsh, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Zach Watts, Master of Business Administration – Executive

Treyton Welch, Finance

Isaac White, Marketing

Wyatt Wieland, Master of Business Administration – Executive

Soccer (17)

Jazi Barela, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Alyssa Bedard, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Lily Brongo, Computer Science

Taylor Brook, Elementary Education

Maddi Chance, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

Nikayla Copenhaver, Psychology

Rae Gerking, Statistics

Alyssa Glover, Biology

Hannah Hagen, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Kylee Holstad, Nursing

Faith Joiner, Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management

Sydney Miller, Management of Human Resources

Miyuki Schoyen, Business Administration

Eliza-Grace Smith, Elementary Education

Liv Stutzman, Management

Jamie Tatum, Health Services Administration

Keelie Wortmann, Architectural Engineering

Volleyball (12)

Tierney Barlow, Elementary Education

Corin Carruth, Elementary Education

Skylar Erickson, Family and Consumer Sciences

Sarah Holcomb, Business

Lydeke King, General Studies

Kayla Mazzocca, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Kasia Partyka, Psychology

Kendal Rivera, Physiology

Rylee Schulz, Animal and Veterinary Science

Naya Shime, Business Economics

Zoee Smith, Secondary Educ/German

Hailey Zuroske, Professional Pharmacy