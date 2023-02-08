Wyoming Student-Athletes earned 2022 Fall Academic Mountain West Honors

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. A total of 83 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the 2022 fall team. The 83 Cowboys and Cowgirls included: 12 men’s cross country runners, 11 women’s cross country team members, 31 Cowboy football student-athletes, 17 Cowgirl soccer team members and 12 Cowgirl volleyball student-athletes.
Wyoming’s 83 total student-athletes ranked as the fourth most among all Mountain West member schools, which includes 11 universities that compete in multiple conference-sponsored sports, as well as affiliate members Colorado College, which competes only in women’s soccer, and Hawai’i, which competes only in football. Only Fresno State (95 honorees), Boise State (88) and Utah State (86) had more than Wyoming’s 83.
To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and must have competed in 50 percent of the team’s completed varsity contests. Some latitude is permitted to accommodate those student-athletes who were injured and unable to compete in the required number of games.
The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that will be released later in the year.
University of Wyoming Student-Athletes who earned Fall 2022 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors
Men’s Cross Country (12)
Cooper Brown, Civil Engineering
Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business
Charles McIntyre, Philosophy
Mason Norman, Construction Management
Will Persin, Political Science
Josh Rodgers, Accounting
Albert Steiner, Marketing
Trevor Stephen, Physiology
Asefa Wetzel, Finance
Jacob White, Engineering
McGinley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering
Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering
Women’s Cross Country (11)
Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Leah Christians, Communication
Addison Laughlin, Exploratory Studies
Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science
Michelle Renner, Health Services Administration
Kylie Simshauser, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Molly Sitter, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Anna Spear, Environment and Natural Resources
Hailey Uhre, Business
Abigail Whitman, Accounting
Mady Willis, Physiology
Football (31)
Wrook Brown, Business
Parker Christensen, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Caleb Cooley, Entrepreneurship
Buck Coors, Finance
Frank Crum, Master of Business Administration – Executive
Cole DeMarzo, Finance
Ethan Drewes, Accounting
Wyett Ekeler, Entrepreneurship
Keonte Glinton, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
John Michael Gyllenborg, Finance
Deron Harrell, Education
John Hoyland, Mechanical Engineering
Marco Machado, Chemical Engineering
Jackson Marcotte, Law School
Ryan Marquez, Marketing
Gavin Meyer, Criminal Justice
Nick Miles, Communication
Andrew Peasley, General Studies
Will Pelissier, Finance
Sam Scott, Business
Connor Shay, Communication
Kevin Sjogren, Mechanical Engineering
Clayton Stewart, Business Administration
Read Sunn, Energy Resource Management and Development
Nic Talich, Exploratory Studies
Kolbey Taylor, American Studies
Jack Walsh, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Zach Watts, Master of Business Administration – Executive
Treyton Welch, Finance
Isaac White, Marketing
Wyatt Wieland, Master of Business Administration – Executive
Soccer (17)
Jazi Barela, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Alyssa Bedard, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Lily Brongo, Computer Science
Taylor Brook, Elementary Education
Maddi Chance, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
Nikayla Copenhaver, Psychology
Rae Gerking, Statistics
Alyssa Glover, Biology
Hannah Hagen, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Kylee Holstad, Nursing
Faith Joiner, Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management
Sydney Miller, Management of Human Resources
Miyuki Schoyen, Business Administration
Eliza-Grace Smith, Elementary Education
Liv Stutzman, Management
Jamie Tatum, Health Services Administration
Keelie Wortmann, Architectural Engineering
Volleyball (12)
Tierney Barlow, Elementary Education
Corin Carruth, Elementary Education
Skylar Erickson, Family and Consumer Sciences
Sarah Holcomb, Business
Lydeke King, General Studies
Kayla Mazzocca, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Kasia Partyka, Psychology
Kendal Rivera, Physiology
Rylee Schulz, Animal and Veterinary Science
Naya Shime, Business Economics
Zoee Smith, Secondary Educ/German
Hailey Zuroske, Professional Pharmacy