Wyoming Supreme Court censures Riverton attorney

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an order of public censure to Riverton attorney Collin C. Hopkins. The public censure stemmed from Hopkins’ failure to comply with discovery in representing a client in a medical malpractice case. Hopkins failed to timely comply with discovery requirements including an order compelling compliance. As a result, the court assessed sanctions against Hopkins in excess of $15,000 for the attorneys’ fees incurred by the other side in seeking to enforce compliance with discovery.

Hopkins stipulated that his conduct constituted a violation of Rule 3.4(c) (failure to comply with rules of the tribunal), Rule 3.4(d) (failure to cooperated with discovery) and Rule 8.4(d) (conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice) of the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct. In approving the stipulation of Hopkins and Bar Counsel for a public censure as the appropriate sanction for Hopkins’ misconduct and pursuant to the report and recommendation of a Review Panel of the Board of Professional Responsibility, the Court ordered Hopkins to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.