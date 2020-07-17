Wyoming Supreme Court suspends Saratoga lawyer

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (JULY 17, 2020) PRESS RELEASE–The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Jonathan C. Schnal, a lawyer from Saratoga, from the practice of law in Wyoming for failing to comply with the Rules of the Wyoming Supreme Court for Continuing Legal Education.

Advertisement

Rule 4 of the Rules of the Wyoming State Board of Continuing Legal Education requires each active attorney to complete a minimum of 15 hours of continuing legal education, including two hours of legal ethics, in each calendar year. Rule 10(a) requires attorneys who have failed to comply with Rule 4 to pay a $300 delinquency fee by March 1st. Rule 10(c) requires attorneys who have been recommended for suspension to pay an additional $300 noncompliance fee