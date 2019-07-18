Wyoming Swimming And Diving Adds Richmond To Staff

Laramie, Wyoming (July 18, 2019) — University of Wyoming head swimming and diving coach Dave Denniston announced the addition of Lucas Richmond to the UW coaching staff on Thursday. Richmond will officially start on Monday, August 5.

Advertisement

“We are excited that Luke will be joining our program,” Head Diving Coach Kyle Bogner said. “He brings high energy, excitement and passion to the program, along with great knowledge of the sport. He was able to do amazing things with the Colorado State diving program in just a short time including significant increases in personal bests for every diver there. I am personally looking forward to collaborating with him to really take our program to the next level.”

Richmond comes to Wyoming after spending the previous three seasons with the CSU swimming and diving program, which included serving as the interim head diving coach for the 2018-19 year. During his time, several student-athletes achieved new personal records, while one qualified for the NCAA Zone E Championship. He also had an earlier stint with the program from 2002-04.

He served as the program director and diving coach for the City of Ft. Collins from 2010-13 along with serving as a substitute coach for the Mile High Dive Club.

Richmond was the head diving coach at Northern Colorado from 2009-10. He coached the team’s first-ever NCAA diving zone qualifiers and his athletes set five of the Top-10 marks in both the 1- and 3-meter dives, including a school record in the 3-meter.

Sponsor

Prior to that, he was the head diving coach at Windsor High School for five seasons. They had a total of five state qualifiers during his tenure. While Richmond was the program director and head coach for NORCO Diving from 2002-05.

Richmond was a standout diver at UNLV from 1997-2002. He was a three-time Mountain West finalist in all three events, while reaching the NCAA Zone Meet qualifier twice. He also set the school’s record in the platform (309.60) — a mark that stood for 15 years.

A native of Ft. Collins, Colorado, he and his wife, Cecilie, have two children, Tanner and Natalie. He graduated from Colorado State in 2004 with his bachelor’s in speech communication with a coaching minor.