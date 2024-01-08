Wyoming Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2024 with “Legacies”

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 8, 2024 — Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra for their upcoming concert, Legacies, on February 3rd at the NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper. Accompanied by guest artist trumpeter, Justin Bartels, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will be performing inspiring pieces from Hadyn and Beethoven with a special premiere from a University of Wyoming student composer Monica Mendoza. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30. Concert tickets are available now here.

Legacies is a celebration of music education and the chronology of composers and performers who studied from one another; growing and shaping the art form from pre-classical to contemporary. The WSO will perform pieces by Hadyn and Beethoven, further symbolizing the long lineage of students, teachers, and composers of classical music as Joseph Hadyn was one of Beethoven’s most notable teachers.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to welcome Justin Bartels to the stage to perform Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, a truly unique feat for its time due to the trumpet’s limited number of available notes in the 18th century. Bartels’ gleaming sound on the trumpet is full of dazzling technique which we will hear in Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto.

Legacies will also feature the premiere composition of student composer, Monica Mendoza, from the University of Wyoming, continuing the celebration of music education and the lineage of classical music still evolving to this day. Concertgoers will be able to hear Mendoza’s crafted composition, Flight of the Golden Bird, before ending the evening with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6., a piece that will take the audience on a journey of cheerfulness, anticipation, excitement, and serenity.

For questions or to request an interview visit https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/ or contact Rebecca Hebert at (307) 266-1478 or [email protected].