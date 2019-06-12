Wyoming Tennis Teams Up For Vets At The Nets Event

Laramie, WY (6/12/19) — In conjunction with the United States Tennis Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Wyoming tennis program will be hosting Vets At The Nets on Friday, June 14. Veterans and their families of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate and will have an opportunity to learn and play the sport of tennis with coaches and players from the University of Wyoming.

The event is scheduled to run from 3:30-5:30 pm at the UW Outdoor Tennis complex located at 2717 Armory Road. The event is free of charge and no registration is required. All equipment, including racquets and balls, will be provided and participants are asked to wear light soled tennis shoes, if possible. Sign-in will begin at 3 pm with teaching taking place shortly thereafter. Coaching and instruction to be provided by University of Wyoming Head Coach Dean Clower, assistants Erica Medlin, James Hignett and UW players. Food will follow at 5:30 pm with open play for those wishing to play more tennis until 6 p.m.

Further event details can be viewed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/398749720977002/. You can also email [email protected] or call (307) 766-2948 with questions.