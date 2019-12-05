Wyoming to honor Fennis Dembo on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 5, 2019) – The University of Wyoming will honor its most dynamic player of all-time, Fennis Dembo on Saturday with a jersey retirement in the Pokes contest against New Mexico.

The contest is slated for a 2 p.m. MT start. The contest will feature Bobbleheads of Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer to the first 3,000 fans through the doors.

Advertisement

Other activities on tap for Saturday’s contest will include pictures with Dembo prior to the game and autographs with “The Electric Man” and Cowboy players following the contest.

At halftime, Dembo’s jersey will be raised to the rafters of the Arena-Auditorium next to the jersey of Kenny Sailors.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Dembo was a three-time All-Western Athletic conference basketball player. Dembo was selected the 1987 WAC Player of the year. He finished his career as Wyoming’s all-time scoring leader, 2,311 points, and rebounding leader, 954 (Currently Third). He owned school records for career free throws (Currently Second) and field goals.

Dembo led UW to the Finals of the 1986 NIT Championship and the “Sweet 16″ of the 1987 NCAA Championships. He was the leading scorer in the 1987 NCAA Championship tournament averaging 27.8 points per game. He was the first Wyoming basketball player ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Dembo was a member of the 1989 World Champion Detroit Pistons. He was inducted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 29, 1993, and is a member of Wyoming’s All-Century Team.

Advertisement

Honors and Awards

First Team All-Western Athletic Conference, 1986, 1987, 1988

Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, 1987

NCAA Basketball Tournament record for free throw percentage in a game, 100% (16-16)

Wyoming career scoring leader, 2,311 points

Game Day Timeline

1 p.m. – Doors Open to Arena-Auditorium with Bobbleheads Available to Fans

1:15-2 p.m. – Fan Meet and Greet and Photo Station with Fennis Dembo outside Portal 10

2 p.m. – Cowboys vs. New Mexico Lobos

Halftime – Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Postgame – Autographs with Dembo and Cowboy Players on the Floor