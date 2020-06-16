Wyoming total cases of COVID-19 nearing 1,100

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming is nearing 1,100 total COVID-19 cases with the exact number at 1,089. There are 866 laboratory-confirmed cases and 223 probable cases.

657 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 195 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 18.

Sweetwater County has 32 of the laboratory-confirmed cases. Eight probable cases have been recorded for Sweetwater County.

